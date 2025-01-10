LA Inferno

Upon the hills in LA where dreams are sown every day,

The fiery winds have fiercely blown.

Torn so many from their home.

A golden land, now wreathed in flame,

Which government is to blame.

Where whispers cry and scream Help us we’re all aflame.

Homes and lives collapse to embered dust,

Steel and stone once grand betray their trust.

Families with pets in hand flee with hearts crying out where will this end?

Their lives adrift their homes now memories, remnants in ashen sand dreams now gone.

The once clean air, a shroud of bitter smoke,

Chokes the strong and chars the oak.

Once days of laughter and great hope no longer bright horizons now darkly bled in fear.

As crimson skies weep tears of sorrow, hoping there will not be more dead to commemorate these awful days of dread.

The many brave stand guard with hoses, bare, where is the promised water, now nowhere to be said?

With hopeful battles fought with flames and prayer we will not give up with despair.

Yet nature roars loudly, with ugly wrath and untamed hate.

Its path of ruin scorched and still aflame whose winds claimed lives not explained once hopeful for a day of rain.

What price for dreams in fire’s hold,

Where lives are lost, and dream stand still while hearts pound out songs of grace much hope remains. While hearts grow cold but never lose their pace, but hope remains in every case.

LA a city scorched beyond compare, yet seeds will grow because we care.

Through rubble we will build back better than before the strength of hope will show for all to see for evermore.

But oh, the scars—the silent cost,

The countless lives forever lost.

Through cinders, grief and love remain, with friends to soothe our constant memories, which was once so bold.

To build anew from soot and pain the dream still remains a city of Hope and opportunity for all who wish to claim its name.