The Passing of Bob Woodson

Bob Woodson died peacefully at his home on the evening of May 19, 2026, at the age of 89. He was a national treasure, beloved by the thousands he served through the Woodson Center for over four decades, yet never quite understood by Presidents, from Ronald Reagan to Donald Trump, who often invited him to the White House. Senators, Congressmen, and every Speaker of the House from Jack Kemp to Paul Ryan caught sight of Bob’s vision of an America fully redeemed from its “birth defect of slavery,” as he called it, but few fully embraced his remarkable plan to heal wounds, foster hope, and ennoble resilience.

Bob was wedded to neither political party. He called himself a “radical pragmatist,” and talked with ease and grace to both the left and right. When he first came to prominence, conservatives should have been his natural constituency; but before the fall of the Berlin Wall, their reverential allusions to the mediating institutions through which Bob understood that the real redemptive work had to take place—our families, local communities, and churches—always seemed to be drowned out by their full-throated defense of free markets. The Communist threat abroad and the ever-growing bureaucracy of the Progressive state at home fixed their attention almost singularly on commerce, as a strategy of resistance, if not of defiance. There were exceptions, of course. The Bradley Foundation, with which Bob worked closely for many years, comes to mind. But by and large, it was the age of the free market veto. Economic efficiency, not the alarming decline of social capital, about which Robert Nisbet had warned decades earlier, in The Quest for Community (1953), was all that seemed to matter. If we were to describe the contrast between what Bob had in mind and what the conservative establishment was defending, we would say that Bob was on the ground, helping to recover and build the world that Tocqueville had described so beautifully in Democracy in America, while the conservative establishment was holding seminars on, and deriving policy prescriptions from, Adam Smith’s The Wealth of Nations.

Bob would not have exactly put it this way, but his view was that there is room for the ideas in the Wealth of Nation within the framework offered in Democracy in America, and not the other way around. That is, from healthy mediating institutions you can generate healthy commerce; but you cannot put commerce first and then expect to generate healthy mediating institutions. In the framework that Bob's friend of forty years, Glenn Loury, recently offered: social relations must always precede economic transactions. This was the important lesson Bob began to learn in the early 1980s, when then Congressman Jack Kemp (later HUD Secretary under President George H.W. Bush) proposed that Enterprise Zones be set up in inner cities. These did not work. Nor could they. Responsible commerce of the sort that builds businesses, rather than fails or cannibalizes existing ones, requires personal competencies—trust, foresight, long-term thinking, sound judgment, bounded ambition, civility, the excellence of composition, etc.—that can only be acquired and fortified in our families, local associations, and churches. The seed of commerce cannot grow without the soil our mediating institutions provide.

As the Cold War came to a close in the early 1990s and the question of how to rebuild Eastern Europe loomed large, social scientists and political theorists on both sides of the political aisle rediscovered the Tocquevillean vision of democratic liberty underwritten by healthy mediating institutions. They rightly saw that in Eastern Europe, the antidote to the tyrannical concentration of power in the hands of the state was the refortification of local mediating institutions. On the left side of the aisle, Robert Putman got the attention of the social science community with his landmark study of Italy, Making Democracy Work (1993). Conservatives, meanwhile, celebrated the mobilization efforts of Vaclav Havel in the Czech Republic, and Lech Walesa, in Poland. It is difficult for us today to imagine the rough political consensus that then had emerged: mediating institutions, at home and abroad, were understood to be the key to stabilizing democracy, the political arrangement that, at the end of the Cold War, seemed to be the final form of government. Bob continued to build and consolidate the Woodson Center, gathering together his salvation army of grassroots leaders from around the country, and collecting ideas that would become the high-water mark of his thinking, in a book entitled The Triumphs of Joseph (1998), about which I will say more below.

All was not well in America, however. In the aftermath of the Cold War, when it seemed obvious that all the alternatives to democracy had been exhausted, it should not be surprising when we look back and discover that complacency had set in. Democracy was inevitable. There were other pressing problems, notably China, with which we would contend by offering WTO most-favored-nation status. Globalism was getting underway. There was a world to coordinate, from above. President Bill Clinton and British Prime Minister Tony Blair would lead the way. Bob Woodson's plan to heal America would have to wait. There were goods and services to be purchased, and money to be made. Our mediating institutions, though fragile, would be fine. Then came September 11, 2001, and in its aftermath, the singular focus on national security. Our mediating institutions? They became an afterthought, or a nuisance.

A democratic nation like ours has the blessing and curse of rapidly responding to the ever-shifting political landscape. Since the 1960s, Democrats and Republicans alike have reacted to those shifts with programs and policies that redirected immense capital flows in one direction and then another. Lyndon Johnson’s Great Society Program cost a fortune. So, too, did national rearmament during Ronald Reagan's Morning in America era. George W. Bush laid the groundwork for the National Security Surveillance State that increasingly threatens our liberty. Barack Obama’s Transformation of America redirected the state to bend the arc of history towards Identity Politics. Currently, the MAGA administration of Donald Trump seeks to undo our Identity Politics regime and return us to a regime based on merit and competence. The United States is 40 trillion dollars in debt. The Trump administration will add two trillion dollars to that debt next year. Since the 1960s, the federal government has spent perhaps 150 trillion dollars on its programs. Our current national officeholders spent 15 billion dollars to secure their positions in 2024. Shouldn’t we now ask the question: since the 1960s, have our mediating institutions become healthier? Are our citizens in better shape—physically, mentally, socially, spiritually? The answer is clearly “no.”

In the midst of this immensely costly multi-decade political whirlwind whose defining feature has been the paradoxical increase in our standards of living and the loss of the habits of mind and heart we need to live well, Bob remained steadfastly committed to his mission at the Woodson Center, finding those quiet, largely invisible souls in the heart of every community, healthy or broken, that hold it together. He often told the story of how he would figure out how a community really worked. Because the official organizational chart—the government’s idea of who to help and how—never really grasps the life-flow of a community, Bob would walk into local barber shops and hair-salons and ask its patrons, “who do you go to when you really need help?” In compiling this information, he would discover the half-dozen or dozen people who were the real, living centers of the community. None of these people were visible to the federal governing agencies. None of them had government funds at their disposal. The politicians and policy makers in Washington who slept well at night spent fortunes on programs and didn’t know these invisible citizens even existed.

But they did exist—in every community in America. And they did what they did because they knew, often from their own sufferings, that if you only count the costs, no community holds together. Their own sufferings had been transfigured by grace, and that is why they now gave more than they received. In high-brow, suit-and-tie public settings, Bob would often say, with a big smile on his face, “All of your friends have the letters, “PhD” after their names; all my friends have the letter “X” in front of their names—ex-drug addicts, ex-hookers, ex-convicts.” After the uncomfortable laughter died down, he would explain that when a community is broken, those with the moral authority to fix it are the ones who have passed through the dark night of the soul and returned to the world of light, to serve as exemplars of transformative grace. We do not have a race problem in America, Bob would say; we have a grace problem. Is gang violence ripping your community apart? Find ex-gang members whose once-hardened-hearts now beat with Christian sympathy and tough-love. Lost young men do not have ears for the platitudes pedaled by government-paid “social workers” and psychologists. But they will listen, intently, to older men who once dwelt in their dark underworld, and who were miraculously guided back to the land of the living.

This is why Bob's iron-clad rule—let's call it The Woodson Rule—was that the problems of every community can only be solved by the people in those communities. His calling was to find those internal, invisible problem-solvers, help them pull together a business plan, and modestly fund what they do. His grassroots leaders did miraculous work with little or no money. Imagine how much more each of them could do with, say, five or ten thousand dollars a year. The Woodson Center became, in effect, our country’s social capital venture fund, the cost for which—compared to the 150 trillion dollars the federal government spent these past many decades—has been negligible. The contrast is stark: this year's modest Woodson Center budget is just over six million dollars. Nobody becomes rich through the Woodson Center; but they do contribute to the restoration of the invisible social capital that every community needs, which is beyond price.

Especially as he got older, Bob understood that the public case for his vision of America had to be made. What he was fighting against on the left was harmful to black America and to America as a whole. After Jesse Jackson died this past February, at age 84, Bob composed an op-ed about Jackson's legacy and the fate of the Civil Rights movement as a whole, which was published by the Wall Street Journal in March. Bob saw Jackson as a tragic figure who, after the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr. in 1968, became the moral voice of black America and, for a brief period, like King, the conscience of the nation. Alas, every great idea becomes a political movement, and every political movement becomes an extortion racket, to paraphrase Eric Hoffer (The Temper of Our Time, 1967).

Jackson started out on King's path, but as he and the Civil Rights movement aged, both morphed into what is now the race-grievance industry of Identity Politics, within which black Americans are innocent victims to be coddled and compensated, rather than moral agents responsible for operating within the laws and mores of our country. King wanted black students to attend college so that they, too, could read Shakespeare; Jackson and the race grievance industry wanted Shakespeare expunged because “Western Civ” courses in the college curriculum were a stain that had to be purged. Only the voices of the innocent victims mattered now. College curricula had to be changed. College admissions had to be changed. Business hiring and marketing practices had to be changed. In the Barack Obama and Joe Biden Administrations, the entire apparatus of the state had to be redirected to the singular cause of purging impurity and funding innocent victim causes.

Strangely enough, this innocent victim narrative, Bob could see, was needed more by a vast swath of white Americans than it was by black Americans. Racism was real; but the bigger threat to black advancement going forward was not white racism but rather white guilt, which required black America to play the part of the innocent victim. No moral agency, no social advance: that much was clear to Bob—as it was to Frederick Douglass in 1845. On many occasions, Bob would walk up to the podium in a large lecture hall filled with mostly well-meaning white men and women, and would say to his audience, “I hereby absolve you of your racial guilt; now let’s talk seriously about race and about poverty.” On Bob's account, black America was the canary in the coal mine. It was not a group set apart, an outlier, with no place in the story of our country; rather, the history of black America showed most clearly that our mediating institutions are the foundation of our freedom, and that when the heavy-handed state steps in to “help,” as Tocqueville predicted in Democracy in America, the invariable result would be the destruction of our mediating institutions and an infantilized citizenry. Bob often said that “black America was at its best when white America was at its worst.” By this he meant that during the Jim Crow era, when the state was against it, black America survived and in places thrived because its families, civic associations, and churches were intact and robust. They had to be. His efforts through the Woodson Center were intended to refortify those mediating institutions within black America that his very patriotic grassroots leaders knew were the key to community health and citizen competence.

If Jesse Jackson represented the tragic transformation of Civil Rights sensibilities into race-grievance hostility, the 2019 New York Times publication of “The 1619 Project” by Nikole Hannah-Jones represented the full-flowering of the myth that the left needed in order for its political project within the Democratic Party to go forward. Its narrative arc—slavery goes to Jim Crow, goes to Civil Rights, goes to the Identity Politics debt-accounting scheme that establishes which groups owe and which groups deserve payment—erases the story of black agency from American history altogether. Bob responded by gathering together an extraordinary coalition of thinkers and writers—Glenn Loury, John McWhorter, Janice Rogers Brown (who would have been the first black woman on the Supreme Court, had not then-Senator Joe Biden made it clear, in 2005, that he would oppose her candidacy), Jason Riley, Charles Love, Delano Squires, Carol Swain, and John Sibley Butler, among others. They spent almost a year talking about how to respond to “The 1619 Project.” What distinguished their response, published in 2021 as Red, White, and Black, was its refusal to address the question of whether America was pure or stained. Conservatives citing the Founders claimed the former, while the American left claimed the latter. Bob's group started from the position that all of human history, including our own, is deformed and marked by violence, bloodshed, and injustice. But importantly—and this is the lesson we must all learn—suffering is not an argument against life. Yes, for a very long time, black Americans got a raw deal and had to struggle. But they did struggle. They had agency. Life was unfair, but they did not give up because it was unfair. They formed families, they built churches and civil groups, some became wealthy.

The real problem with “The 1619 Project” was its erasure of black success, its political implication that “systemic racism" was so intractable that either no one could fix it or that only more federal intervention could, and its moral implication that not only black Americans are impotent but that, in fact, everyone is. Our world, on this view, consists only of mysterious social forces, ominous and ubiquitous but unmeasurable, which compel us to conclude that we are helpless, and that only the state can save us from ourselves and from one-another. Bob resisted this down to his very bones. His life's work as a “radical pragmatist" is a resume of resistance against it. In the end, he came to see that as black America goes, so goes all of America. This was no self-indulgent fantasy. Bob understood that black America was the epicenter of the Identity Politics innocent victimhood narrative that was destroying our country, and that the only way to overcome it would be to recover, not rewrite, the true, agonizing and redemptive history of black America. Amidst darkness there is always light; and to live well, we must have eyes to see it.

It was not by accident that Bob’s most important lesson for us today is to be found in his book entitled, The Triumphs of Joseph. Since 1789, the left has given us one scheme of liberation after another: the French Revolution, Communism, Post-Colonial thought, Feminism, Environmentalism, and now Identity Politics. Each opposes Christianity in some measure by appropriating its deepest insight. Conservatives on the right have responded by giving us the canonical writers of the West, many of whose Christian convictions play only a modest part of the story they tell. Bob thought biblically. He believed that the answer to the problem of poverty in America could not be found through complex economic modeling or through abstract theorizing. About ideas in general, he used to say with a wry smile, “you have to put it where the goats can get it.” He meant by this that ideas will not do much good unless they can be conveyed and digested at the level of everyday life. The Bible, notwithstanding its deep mysteries, did that. The answer to the problem of poverty was unlocked in the Old Testament story of the relationship between Joseph, a former, once-invisible, slave, and Pharaoh. Figuratively speaking, America has millions of Josephs, of all races, who are invisible to the federal government. Bob found them by visiting barber shops and hair-salons throughout the country.

America’s pharaohs are those with great or even modest wealth, who understand that local charity, not guilt, is demanded of those who have much. Neither the political left nor the right has answers to the problem of poverty. Bob’s answer was to bring the invisible Josephs and Pharaohs of America together without the intermediation (or interference) of the federal government. With modest funding, the Josephs of America can help repair the fabric of American life, foster hope, and ennoble resilience. Bob Woodson has passed on, but the mission of the Woodson Center remains unchanged: establish an endowed “Joseph Fund,” the interest from which will underwrite the labors of an invisible grassroots army of Josephs who, without fanfare, nourish and fortify the mediating institutions without which our country perishes.

Joshua Mitchell is a professor of political theory at Georgetown University. For the past five years, he has been a Senior Fellow at the Woodson Center.